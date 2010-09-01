CLEARANCE SALE STARTS SEPTEMBER 1, 2010

AMAZING DVDs AND CDs FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCES ON CONSCIOUSNESS DRASTICALLY REDUCED… AVAILABLE WHILE QUANTITIES LAST

Here's the best way to shop.

1. Print out the downloadable catalogue on the home page to browse items for sale. In this catalogue, you'll be able to see the regular price and the new sale price. The website only reflects the sale prices.

Download clearance sale catalogue (pdf,152Kb)

2. The shopping cart is now closed. If you are interested in books, CDs and DVDs from The Message Company, call or fax:

717-776-4444 PHONE

717-776-4449 FAX

The Message Company is dedicated to the study of all aspects of consciousness -- founded in 1994 by James Berry with a mission of raising consciousness on the planet. James Berry passed to higher consciousness on September 23, 2008 and The Message Company is in the process of being closed.

Please seize the opportunity to purchase and spread these consciousness-raising materials far and wide in the interest of transformation on the planet.

If you did not receive Newsletter #2 Email

Read it here.

Konstantin Korotkov from Russia enjoys downtime with attendees Russell Targ discusses Remote Viewing with attendee William Tiller with group of Science and Consciousness attendees

Marketing Conference

Creative Marketing for Creative People



